Kohler Smart Toilet

(NBCNC) — If “seat up” or “seat down” is a constant battle in your bathroom, Kohler has the toilet for you.

The company unveiled its “Numi” intelligent toilet at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The toilet comes with a sensor, and with just a wave of your foot, you can raise or lower the toilet seat without ever bending down or touching it.

The seat is heated and when you walk away, it flushes and closes.

You can even connect it to Bluetooth to play your favorite tunes while you conduct your business.

It comes with UV sanitization, ambient colored lighting, hands-free control, personalized cleansing functionality, and is water efficient.