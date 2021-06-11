Law Enforcement Struggling to Recruit

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Law enforcement agencies on the national level are struggling to recruit and retain police officers.

Over the last year, there have been lower rates for both recruiting and retention for law enforcement nationwide. Nationwide, employment has slowed 5% since 2020 according to the Police Executive Research Forum. 18 News spoke to the Chemung County Undersheriff, Sean Holley, on if they have been observing these trends on the local level.

“Yes, we have had problems not only with recruitment but retention as well. Some of the older people that may have had a tendency to stay on the job, even after they’re eligible to retire. Due to various reasons in society, not only just the problems we face across the nation, but people don’t want to put themselves out there to protect the public after they’ve done their time.”

Holley said he hopes this is a temporary issue, otherwise it could lead to problems in the long-term.