SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Iconic guitarist and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer James Burton says he has been diagnosed with kidney cancer.

According to a post on Facebook Friday evening, the 83-year-old Northwest Louisiana native is scheduled for an operation Monday in Nashville.

“Even though I have a great team of Doctors, I know GOD is in control. I would personally appreciate your prayers for a TOTAL HEALING.”

Born in the Webster Parish town of Dubberly, Burton is among the pantheon of talent featured at the Louisiana Hayride and went on to play with the likes of Ricky Nelson, John Denver, and Elvis Presley.

Widely regarded as one of the best guitar players of all time, Burton established the James Burton Foundation to support music education for those in need through guitar donations and music instruction to schools, hospitals, and community service organizations.

He maintains his ties to Northwest Louisiana and splits his time between Shreveport and Nashville.