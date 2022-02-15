Local political expert comments on potential Russian invasion of Ukraine

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — While troops move toward the border between Russia and Ukraine, some experts believe this show of force mirrors a Cold War scare tactic. According to political expert Dr. Stephen Coleman, this is nothing more than a movement of troops meant to antagonize the West.

“There will be no invasion in my opinion by Russia into Ukraine,” Dr. Coleman told 18 News.

Dr. Coleman also added the U.S. response is causing hysteria, whereas Ukrainian officials are urging calm.

“The president of Ukraine keeps saying calm down. It’s not as bad as the United States says it is,” Dr. Coleman added. “The United States is whipping up a frenzy.”

As for domestic impacts, Dr. Coleman thinks they will be short-term rather than long. He says there are already some effects that are being seen in the stock market and in oil prices.

“I think in the short run the stock prices will go down. Gas and oil will go up, but that’s a short term. I don’t think Ukraine is going to have much to do with the United States because it is far away and it’s not even a member of NATO,” Dr. Coleman said.

The North American Treaty Organization plays a major role in this Russian show of force, according to Dr. Coleman, because Russian officials do not want a NATO ally so close to Russian borders.

“He [President Putin] does not want Ukraine, which obviously contiguous to Russia to be part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. He sees that as a big deal,” Dr. Coleman continued.

As for President Biden’s response, Dr. Coleman was critical saying he believes the United States is over exaggerating the international dispute.

“President Biden wants to increase his popularity,” Dr. Coleman said. “That kind of activity [sending U.S. troops to NATO allies near Ukraine] will usually help the president in terms of his popularity with the public. That’s what he wants.”