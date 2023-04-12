TIOGA COUNTY, P.A. (WETM) – The Pennsylvania Music Educators Association PMEA will be having a festival from April 19-22, 2023 at Kalahari Resorts in Poconos, PA.

Robin Weir a junior at Williamson High School earned a place at the PMEA All-State Festival. According to PMEA Robin reached the highest level a high school musician can achieve by earning a place in the ensemble.

Robin was placed in the All-State Concert Band after she finished first chair, and first clarinet at the PMEA Region IV Band Festival in March 2023.

Robin said, “It’s definitely been a lot of fun. And if you’re interested in playing a musical instrument, I’d highly recommend it.”

“This does mean a lot to us because as a small school, we graduate about 70-80 kids a year. So our class sizes are pretty small,” Said Eric Lavelle, Band director at Williamson High School. “So to have somebody selected and compete against so many other schools to this level is a rare thing for us. We were very excited for Robin and the other students that we send every year to the district’s regions.” He added, “It’s tough competition and they do a really good job with that.”