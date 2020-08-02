Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards sends condolences on the passing of assistant coach D.J. Looney

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a news conference to discuss testing statistics and contact tracing pertaining to COVID-10, Friday, May 8, 2020, at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Saturday extended his condolences to the family and colleagues of UL Lafayette assistant football coach D.J. Looney, who died suddenly following a heart attack during a team workout at Cajun Field.

Looney was 31 years old.

“Please join @FirstLadyofLA and me in praying for his friends, family, players and the entire @RaginCajuns community during this difficult time.

Looney was entering his third season in the program and had been serving under offensive line coach Rob Sale, as part of head coach Billy Napier’s staff.