Man killed by semi while changing tire on side of road

James Covrett, of Delaware, Ohio, was changing a tire on the disabled horse trailer he was hauling when a semitrailer truck went off the right side of the road, hitting Covrett and the horse trailer, police say. (Credit: FILE/WJW)

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – State troopers are investigating a semitrailer crash that killed a man on the side of a highway in Ohio on Monday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:24 p.m. on Interstate 71 in Perry Township.

According to state troopers, 65-year-old James Covrett, of Delaware, Ohio, was changing a tire on the disabled horse trailer he was hauling when a semitrailer truck went off the right side of the road, hitting Covrett and the horse trailer.

The Richland County Coroner pronounced Covrett dead at the scene. Another person who was with him, as well as three horses in the trailer, weren’t injured. The semitrailer driver also was uninjured in the crash.

The crash is under investigation. The incident report didn’t mention any charges at this time.