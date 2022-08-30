PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 19-year-old man is dead and two 18-year-old women are injured after a masonry column collapsed at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon, on Monday night.

There were six students in three hammocks that were attached to the columns when one collapsed inward onto them around 8:15 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue officials said.

No one was pinned underneath the column but three of the six were seriously injured.

Campus security helped emergency responders get personnel and equipment to the scene. An emergency medical crew arrived first and confirmed the death of the 19-year-old.

The two young women were taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries. One suffered an arm injury, the other an abdominal injury. Their exact conditions are not known at this time but President Robin Holmes-Sullivan said in a statement Tuesday that they “are recovering.”

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

“I am a parent myself and I, along with the entire Lewis & Clark community, am devastated by this loss. My heart goes out to his family and friends. We will do everything we can to support our students recovering in the hospital and those on campus who have been impacted by this tragedy,” Holmes-Sullivan said.

Additional details about the incident have not yet been released.

Monday was the first day of classes at Lewis & Clark.