Massachusetts Attorney General sues Juul

BOSTON, Ma. (NEWS10) — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announcing a lawsuit against Juul, the company she blames for starting the youth vaping epidemic.

Healey and her office filed a lawsuit against “Juul” in Massachusetts Superior Court Wednesday, after months of investigation into the company’s sales and procedures.

Other states, like New York, have already filed similar lawsuits.

Healey says that the lawsuit in Massachusetts is different because of documents uncovered by her investigation.

“It reveals for the very first time internal Juul documents and photographs from its original ad campaign that show exactly what this company was trying to do. This is the first real window into Juul’s original marketing plan and what it did to target our kids.” Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey

According to Healey, Juul’s advertisers bought placement on websites like Cartoon Network and Seventeen Magazine.

The lawsuit also alleges the company sold and shipped e-cigarettes to children in Massachusetts more than 10,000 times.

Juul says in a statement, “While we have not yet reviewed the complaint, we remain focused on resetting the vapor category in the U.S. and earning the trust of society by working cooperatively with attorneys general … and other stakeholders to combat underage use and transition adult smokers from combustible cigarettes.”