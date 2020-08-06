Mayflower II cancels scheduled stop in Rhode Island

The Mayflower II sails through the waters of Fishers Island Sound off Groton, Connecticut on July 28, 2020, the seventh day of two weeks of sea trials (Sean D. Elliot / The Day / AP)

BOSTON (AP) — The Mayflower II, a replica of the ship that brought the Pilgrims to the New World 400 years ago, has canceled a scheduled stop in Rhode Island because of new travel restrictions required of people who visit the state.

The 64-year-old reproduction is sailing from the Mystic Seaport Museum in Mystic, Connecticut to Plymouth, Massachusetts after an $11.2 million renovation and restoration project by the workers at Henry B. duPont Preservation Shipyard.

The Mayflower II made an unscheduled stop in New Bedford this week to shelter during Tropical Storm Isaias. It was scheduled to visit Newport, Rhode Island on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for Plimoth Patuxet says the Rhode Island stop was canceled out of an abundance of caution.

The 400th-anniversary festivities scheduled for Boston and Cape Cod this spring and summer—commemorating the Pilgrims coming to America in 1620—were all postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.