(WSYR-TV) — The saucy secret is out as for the first time ever, McDonald’s is giving the fans what they want by making Big Mac sauce dip cups available for a limited time.

For 55 years, fans have been asking for a side of Big Mac sauce to take all their McDonald’s favorites to the next level. This dream will become a reality for McDonald’s patrons starting April 27, but only if they order using this method.

To get your hands on the new dip cups, McDonald’s patrons have to order via the McDonald’s App, while supplies last.

The Big Mac has been an icon on the McDonald’s menu since it first debuted nationally in 1968, so to honor that, the new dip cups will have come in retro blue and silver packaging inspired by the OG Big Mac sandwich wrapping.

The Big Mac sauce is known for its creamy, tangy, slightly sweet flavor, and McDonald’s patrons can get the sauce at no extra charge with any purchase of Chicken McNuggets. Patrons can purchase packets not only for burgers but for fries, hashbrowns, sandwiches and more.

This is a limited-time offer so if you want to stock up on the sauce now is the time while supplies last.