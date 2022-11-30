(WWTI) — The annual open enrollment period for Medicare began on October 15 and ends on December 7, giving those eligible for enrollment one week left to join a plan.

You can join, switch or drop a Medicare Health Plan or Medicare Advantage Plan (Part C) with or without drug coverage during the times below, according to the Medicare website.

Initial Enrollment Period

When you first become eligible for Medicare, you can join a plan.

Open Enrollment Period

From October 15 – December 7 each year, you can join, switch, or drop a plan. Your coverage will begin on January 1, as long as the plan gets your request by December 7.

Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period

If you’re enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Plan, you can switch to a different Medicare Advantage Plan or switch to Original Medicare, and join a separate Medicare drug plan, once from January 1 – March 31 each year. You can only switch plans once during this period.

More information regarding deadlines for both enrollment periods and answers to frequently asked questions are available on the Medicare website.