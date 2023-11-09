(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The man accused of several violent crimes as well as escaping the Warren County Jail this summer will appear in court on Thursday.

According to the Warren County District Attorney’s Office, Michael Burham will appear in county court at 1:30 p.m.

After pleading not guilty to a list of charges, including kidnapping in September, Michael Burham is now entering a guilty plea.

At this time, it’s unknown which charges he’s pleading guilty to.

Burham was originally wanted by Jamestown police back in May in connection to a sexual assault and homicide incident. He was later captured in South Carolina and extradited to the Warren County Prison.

Then on July 6, Burham escaped from the prison. According to authorities, Burham tied about eight bed sheets together to lower himself down to the ground from the roof. He was later captured after a nine-day manhunt.

