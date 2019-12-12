Michael Vick will be honored as honorary Pro Bowl captain despite petition calling for his removal

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 01: Former Atlanta Falcons player Michael Vick walks on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(WNCN) — Michael Vick is going back to the NFL Pro Bowl, this time as one of four NFL Legends Pro Bowl Captains.

A Change.org petition is calling on the NFL to revoke the honor. Over 550,000 people have signed the petition.

Despite the petition, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says Vick “paid a heavy price” and doesn’t anticipate any changes.

The petition cites the cruel and inhumane killing of dogs that led to Vick’s conviction.

“Over the last, what is it, nine years or so, we have supported Michael in his, what I think his recognition of the mistake he made,” said Goodell. “He’s paid a heavy price for that. He’s been accountable for it. He’s worked aggressively with the humane society and other institutions to deal with animal rights and to make sure people don’t make the same mistake he made, and I admire that.”

Other petitions have also surfaced online since the initial one.