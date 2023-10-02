ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — A 9-year-old girl who vanished during a family camping trip in New York two days ago has been found, police announced Monday evening.

“Charlotte Sena has been located and in good health,” New York State Police said in a short press release. “A suspect is in custody. This is still an active investigation.”

Sena, who went missing out of Saratoga County, was last seen at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Saturday. Sena disappeared while riding her bicycle in Moreau Lake State Park, about 35 miles north of Albany, according to authorities. Police feared she may have been abducted.

The fourth-grader had been riding her bike around a campsite loop in the bucolic park with other children when she decided to ride around one more time by herself. Her parents became alarmed when she failed to return after 15 minutes, Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a briefing Sunday.

The girl’s mother called 911 after her bicycle was found at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

About 400 search and rescue personnel were actively searching a 46 linear mile area around Moreau Lake State Park after an Amber Alert was activated Sunday morning.

Troopers set up several checkpoints on the winding, rural roads around the park. They stopped drivers and asked if they knew the family, had seen the girl’s photo or had any other information that could help the search. They also had some drivers open their trunks.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was grateful for those “who worked tirelessly to locate Charlotte and ensure she could return home safely to her family.”

Law enforcement was expected to share more details about the case in a press conference Monday evening.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.