NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities responded to an “active shooter” situation at a school in the Nashville neighborhood of Green Hills on Monday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department said the incident happened at The Covenant School at 33 Burton Hills Blvd.

The fire department said medics were treating “multiple patients.”

Nashville police reported that officers engaged the shooter, who is dead.

ATF Nashville also said they are responding to the scene to assist the MNPD.

A reunification area has been established at Woodmont Baptist Church for parents to meet their children who attend The Covenant School, the fire department said.

