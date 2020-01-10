National Cut Your Energy Costs Day: Low cost & low effort ways to save money

(NEWS10) — Friday, January 10, 2020 is National Cut Your Energy Costs Day. “Energy efficient” isn’t just a buzzword or a favorite marketing gimmick to sell a car or a washing machine. As the weather gets colder, taking just a few easy steps to make your home energy efficient will keep you and your family comfortable while saving you real money.
According to Energy.gov, homes account for 22% of the energy usage in the US. However, much of that energy is wasted by leaky windows and inefficient household appliances and habits. Heat escaping out a drafty window might as well be dollar bills falling out of your wallet.
Here are steps you can take to save energy and save money this winter:
- Install a smart or programmable thermostat to manage your heating and cooling systems more efficiently
- Air dry as many dishes as you can to cut back on dishwasher use
- Turn things off when you’re no longer in the room: lights, TVs, computers, monitors
- Plug home electronics (TVs, DVD players, stereos) into a power strip and turn the power strip off when not in use – Many such electronics still use power while in “standby” mode
- Lower the thermostat on your hot water heater
- Take shorter showers and install an efficiency shower head
- Only wash full loads of dishes and clothes
- Air dry your clothes
- Buy window insulation kits to stop drafts from leaching into your home.
Find even more ways to save energy and save $$$ at energysavers.gov.