National Cut Your Energy Costs Day: Low cost & low effort ways to save money

(NEWS10) — Friday, January 10, 2020 is National Cut Your Energy Costs Day. “Energy efficient” isn’t just a buzzword or a favorite marketing gimmick to sell a car or a washing machine. As the weather gets colder, taking just a few easy steps to make your home energy efficient will keep you and your family comfortable while saving you real money.

According to Energy.gov, homes account for 22% of the energy usage in the US. However, much of that energy is wasted by leaky windows and inefficient household appliances and habits. Heat escaping out a drafty window might as well be dollar bills falling out of your wallet.

Here are steps you can take to save energy and save money this winter:

Install a smart or programmable thermostat to manage your heating and cooling systems more efficiently

Air dry as many dishes as you can to cut back on dishwasher use

Turn things off when you’re no longer in the room: lights, TVs, computers, monitors

Plug home electronics (TVs, DVD players, stereos) into a power strip and turn the power strip off when not in use – Many such electronics still use power while in “standby” mode

Lower the thermostat on your hot water heater

Take shorter showers and install an efficiency shower head

Only wash full loads of dishes and clothes

Air dry your clothes

Buy window insulation kits to stop drafts from leaching into your home.

Find even more ways to save energy and save $$$ at energysavers.gov.