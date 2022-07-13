(WHTM) — July 13 is considered National French Fry Day. We all know where we could get regular, old-fashioned french fries. But, do you know where you can get the world’s most expensive french fries?

Courtesy of Serendipity3

You won’t have to travel far from the Midstate for them. You can find these expensive french fries at the Serendipity3 restaurant in New York City. They are bringing back their world record-breaking most expensive french fries just for the foodie holiday

The “Crème de la Crème Pommes Frites, is priced at $200. These fries are cooked three times in pure goose fat from the southwest portion of France. They are made with the highest quality Chipperbec Potatoes which are sourced from California. The potatoes are blanched in Dom Perignon Champagne and J. LeBelanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar.

Courtesy of Serendipity3

They are then topped with two types of truffles from Italy and seasoned with Truffle Salt.

They are served with a sauce made with Udder Cream, Black Truffle Butter, and Gruyere Truffled Swiss Raclette. They are then sprinkled with 23K edible gold dust and served on a Baccarat crystal Arabesque plate.



“New York City has reawakened and the world is thrilled that Serendipity3 is back and better than ever,” said Creative Director of Serendipity3, Chef Joe Calderone said. “We are so honored to be recognized by Guiness World Records for our creation of the most expensive french fries, the Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites, and look forward to creating even more over-the-top recipes in the future.”

