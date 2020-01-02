(CNN) — It’s time to let your nerd flag fly high because it’s National Science Fiction Day!

Successful franchises like “Star Trek,” “Star Wars” and “Black Mirror” show just how popular the genre is.

Cable TV, streaming services and e-books give fans access to more sci-fi content than anyone can “shake a stick at.”

The definition of sci-fi is rather loose, as some people consider certain super-hero and horror stories to fall within the category.

Just remember to honor some of the originators.

The reason National Sci-Fi Day falls on Jan. 2 is because it’s Isaac Asimov’s birthday. Asimov is the American author was one of the most celebrated Sci-Fi writers of all time.