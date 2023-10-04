(NEXSTAR) – It might be hard to imagine needing another reason to eat tacos, but on Wednesday, Oct. 4 restaurants across the nation will be rolling out deals for National Taco Day.

To the chagrin of some, Oct. 4 is not a Tuesday, which is traditionally paired with tacos. According to the National Day Calendar, Oct. 3, however, is National Techies Day, National Boyfriend Day, National Fruit at Work Day and World Temperance Day.

While “taco Wednesday” doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, these offers may make the day more appealing:

Chuy’s

Add a ground beef taco for $1 to any entree or a $1 “floater” to any margarita. Show up dressed like a taco and you eat for free!

Del Taco

The taco chain is kicking off a new promotion on National Taco Day called “Tacoberfest,” during which customers can get new weekly offers and free delivery on orders of $20 or more during the month of October. To get the delivery deal, food must be ordered via the Del Taco app or website.

Every Wednesday during the month, Del Taco is offering five snack tacos for $3.

Taco Bell

On Oct. 3 and Wednesday, National Taco Day, you can sign up for the chain’s popular taco subscription plan, which Taco Bell is bringing back for this month.

For $10 you can get “30 consecutive days of tacos” as part of the Taco Lover’s Pass.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Ready to think outside the box again, now that you’ve come to terms with “taco Wednesday”? Moe’s is launching a new limited-time Eggo Taco – an Eggo waffle instead of a tortilla, topped with adobo chicken, bacon, shredded cheese and chipotle ranch.

On National Taco Day you can get a free Eggo Taco with the purchase of an entree.

Rubio’s

On National Taco Day only, order something more than just a drink, side or extra, and you can score a free a la carte taco. Use this QR code at the register and use the code TACO at checkout for online or app orders.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

You can grab two free tacos on Wednesday, as long as you’re a rewards member. Not a member yet? Tacos will only set you back $1.50.

On The Border

This Mexican restaurant chain will have $2 classic tacos, $4 Southwest chicken/brisket tacos and bottled beers for $3.

Supplies and participation may vary when it comes to some of the National Taco Day deals, so be sure to check with your local restaurant.