Nationwide gas prices steady

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – According to NBC news, the average U.S. price of regular grade gas held steady over the past two weeks at $2.94 per gallon.

The current price of a gallon of regular-grade gas is 93 cents higher than it was a year ago.

Prices are most likely to remain stable, or decline, as wholesale costs begin to decrease, experts say.

A gallon of regular gas is about $3.99, which is the highest average price in the country, in San Francisco, California.

The lowest average is $2.50 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price dropped a penny over the past two weeks to $3.13, when it comes to diesel.