COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As the holiday season draws to a close, NBC’s 2024 midseason lineup is returning to help viewers ease the winter doldrums.

Kicking off on New Year’s Day, “America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League” introduces a fresh spin to the popular talent franchise. Judges Mel B, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel engage in friendly competition as they draft their fantasy teams from “America’s Got Talent” and “Got Talent” franchises worldwide. The show promises unique talent, unexpected moments, and the suspense of the audience voting for their favorites.

Renewed for a second season, “Night Court” aired a brand new special holiday episode on Dec. 23, but will settle into its time period premiere on Tuesday.

Returning favorites will include “La Brea,” premiering on Tuesday, Jan. 9 and the highly anticipated “One Chicago” franchise which will take over Wednesdays starting Jan. 17. The “Law & Order” universe is set to dominate Thursdays starting Jan. 18 with “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU,” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

“Transplant,” will continue its season with a new episode on Thursday, Jan. 4, before moving to Fridays on Jan. 12.

Wrapping up in January is the fall 2023 hit “Found,” with its last two episodes of Season 1 airing Tuesdays, Jan. 9 and 16.

New additions like “Extended Family” and the revamped “Deal or No Deal Island” are also on the horizon.

The Jon Cryer comedy “Extended Family” premiered on Dec. 23, but continues into the new year. The show explores the post-divorce co-parenting journey of Jim and Julia, played by Jon Cryer and Abigail Spencer.

Premiering on Monday, Feb. 26, at 9:30 p.m., “Deal or No Deal Island” offers a unique twist to the iconic game show. Hosted by Joe Manganiello, the series transports 13 contestants to a private island where they compete for millions hidden in more than 100 briefcases through challenges and dilemmas. The last player standing faces the Banker for a chance to win the biggest prize in “Deal or No Deal” history.

Plus, “The Voice” Season 25 premiering on Monday, Feb. 26 features a series-first coach duo, country music stars Dan + Shay. Returning coaches will include Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance the Rapper.

Rounding out the schedule will be the second half of “The Irrational,” Season 1, which will begin its last four episodes on Monday, Jan. 29.

Check out the full lineup below:

Saturday, December 23

8 p.m. – Extended Family (Series premiere)

8:30 p.m. – Night Court (Special holiday episode)

Monday, January 1

8 p.m. – America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League (Series premiere)

Tuesday, January 2

8 p.m. – Night Court (Time period premiere)

8:30 p.m. – Extended Family (Time period premiere)

Tuesday, January 9

9 p.m. – La Brea (Season premiere)

10 p.m. – Found (Final two episodes of the season)

Wednesday, January 17

8 p.m. – Chicago Med (Season premiere)

9 p.m. – Chicago Fire (Season premiere)

10 p.m. – Chicago P.D. (Season premiere)

Thursday, January 18

8 p.m. ET/PT – Law & Order (Season premiere)

9 p.m. ET/PT – Law & Order: SVU (Season premiere)

10 p.m. ET/PT – Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season premiere)

Friday, January 19

8 p.m. – Transplant (Time period premiere)

Monday, January 29

10 p.m. – The Irrational (Final four episodes of the season begin)

Monday, February 26

8 p.m. – The Voice (Season premiere, part 1)

9:30 p.m. ET/PT – Deal or No Deal Island (Season premiere)

Tuesday, February 27

8 p.m. – The Voice (Season premiere, part 2)