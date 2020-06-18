NBC special ‘The Playbook’ examines whether White House fumbled response to COVID-19

(NBC) — Saturday on a special edition of “Dateline,” Lester Holt anchors “The Playbook,” an in-depth and comprehensive special look at whether the coronavirus pandemic that tore through the United States could have been contained or slowed had government agencies responded differently.

The cost of COVID-19 has been staggering. More than 100,000 people in the U.S. have died. Nearly two million have gotten sick and tens of millions of people have lost their jobs. The devastation has been unimaginable.

But back in 2016, a team of White House insiders did imagine the devastation. That’s why they wrote a 69-page government document, stamped with the seal of the president’s office. It is a step-by-step guide for White House officials. A playbook to stop a pandemic in its tracks.

Tonight we are going to crack open the playbook and investigate what could have been done to fight the virus. Then we’ll show you what actually happened.

Hear in-depth analysis from “Pandemic Playbook” authors and reporting from NBC News’ investigative unit. Watch “The Playbook” Saturday at 8 p.m. on NBC4.