NC Highway Patrol: Two Marines killed, two others airlifted after single-vehicle crash involving Camp Lejeune military vehicle

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Marines were killed and two others were airlifted to a local hospital after a crash involving a military vehicle from Camp Lejeune on Wednesday.

Troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol confirmed the two dead in a press conference held around 4:40 p.m. Officials also said the two other Marines were airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital. No information was released on which hospital the two Marines were taken to or their condition.

The crash happened in the area of US Hwy. 17 and NC Hwy. 210 in Onslow County around 1 p.m. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan his department was assisting at the scene along with the NC State Highway Patrol and military police, fire and rescue from Camp Lejeune. Firefighters from Turkey Creek Fire Department also responded.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, military crews were working to remove the crashed vehicle from the scene so it could be returned to Camp Lejeune as part of the investigation.

Traffic was backed up and was being diverted as crews worked at the site of the crash earlier Wednesday. Part of the road was eventually opened up again to traffic.

A Twitter post from 2nd Marine Logistics Group earlier on Wednesday confirmed the rollover crash in the Jacksonville area. The post read: “We are aware of a vehicle rollover in Jacksonville, North Carolina, involving service members with 2nd MLG. We are working closely with @camp_lejeune and Onslow County officials to gather details regarding this incident. We will release more information as it becomes available.”

Troopers with the NC Highway Patrol along with Camp Lejeune military police were handling the overall scene and would be the lead investigators into the cause of the crash.