NCAA Tournament game canceled because of positive COVID tests

Official March Madness 2020 tournament basketballs are seen in a store room at the CHI Health Center Arena, in Omaha, Neb., Monday, March 16, 2020. Omaha was to host a first and second round in the NCAA college basketball Division I tournament, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

(WETM) – Virginia Commonwealth University was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament, not because they lost a game, but because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

Three hours before tip off in Indianapolis, the VCU Rams found out their fate after their pregame meal. The NCAA officially ruled it a no-contest, which pushed the No. 7 Oregon Ducks to the second round of the tournament.

“It was devastating. It was heartbreaking. No dry eyes. This is what you dream of as a college player and a coach. To get it taken away like this, it’s just a heartbreaking moment in their young lives,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “It just stinks. There’s no way I can sugarcoat it.”

VCU athletics did not indicate which players tested positive, citing privacy concerns. The Rams had to forfiet because there were multiple positive tests over the course of two days. Other schools were able to play their first round games amid a few positive tests.

Oklahoma, for example, was in action on Saturday despite guard De’Vion Harmon’s positive test and beat Missouri. Georgia Tech lost to Loyola Chicago on Friday after ACC player of the year Moses Wright tested positive.

A year after the tournament was scrapped altogether in the early days of the pandemic, the NCAA was hoping to get cleanly through the 19-day basketball festival known as March Madness, reducing arena capacities to 22% or lower and basing the whole thing in Indiana instead of sprinkling games around the country.

The governing body of college sports made all players return seven negative COVID tests before arriving, then placed all of the teams in downtown hotels and restricted their movements.

It created what it called a “controlled environment,” essentially limiting teams to the hotel, the nearby convention center for practices and the minor league baseball stadium across the street for a chance to get some fresh air.

All teams were declared healthy at Tuesday night’s deadline for allowing schools to be replaced in the bracket. Once that passed, however, there were no substitutes allowed.

The NCAA had said it would allow a team that showed up with as few as five players to take the floor. In VCU’s case, NCAA spokesman David Worlock wrote in an email to The Associated Press: “With potential risks to all involved in the game, we could not guarantee or be comfortable that five or more players would be available without risk.”

That means Oregon’s path got a bit easier; the Ducks now only would need to win five games, instead of the usual six, to cut down the nets and celebrate a title. Waiting on Monday will be Iowa, the West’s No. 2 seed.