WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – The United States House of Representatives passed a sweeping defense authorization bill, but the package is full of measures that led to heated disagreements on Capitol Hill.

Passage of the National Defense Authorization Act is typically widely bipartisan, but this time around, moderate and far-right Republicans united to pack the legislation full of controversial policies.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy says the NDAA passed by his party will benefit military members who he says will “receive the biggest pay raise in decades.”

But the debate over the package turned into an ideological fight.

“Stop using taxpayer money to do their own woke-ism,” McCarthy argued.

“They block my amendment to help homeless vets get rides to medical appointments. What the hell is woke about that?” Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) questioned.

Additionally, the discussion over a provision eliminating diversity initiatives in military recruiting devolved even further.

“My amendment has nothing to do with whether or not colored people, or Black people, or anybody can serve,” Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) said.

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) responded, “I’d like to be recognized to have the words colored people stricken from the record. I find it offensive and very inappropriate.”

Other discussions included provisions that will restrict medical care for transgender troops.

“It is a total insanity. If you don’t know if you’re a man or a woman you shouldn’t be going into war,” Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) said.

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) spoke out against the ideological fight over the bill.

“It is woefully irresponsible that extreme MAGA Republicans have hijacked a bipartisan bill,” Jeffries said.

Top Democrats say the legislation is also anti-women because it cuts out funding to help military families who travel out of state for abortions.

“The Freedom Caucus doesn’t care about freedom when it’s women’s freedom to make their decision about their own bodies,” Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) said.

Because of the controversial provisions, this version of the NDAA has virtually no chance of passing in the Democrat-controlled Senate.