ARLINGTON, Va. (WTAJ) — Nestlé USA is recalling ready-to-bake stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough after a small number of consumers reached out to the company.

Nestlé said the recall is isolated to NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products that were produced between June and September 2022.

They noted that no other Nestlé Toll House products, including other NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Cookie Dough and NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® refrigerated cookie dough products, are impacted by this recall.

While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, the company said they took action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted them about the issue.

Anyone who may have purchased the recalled item should return it to where they bought it for a replacement or refund.

For any further support needed, please contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1676 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. EST.