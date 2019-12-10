Nevada’s most searched ‘should I’ question is ‘Should I fast?’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Google it! A common phrase on anyone’s mind when they have a question, including Nevadans. For the second year in a row, the team at All Home Connections pulled data on Google Trends to see each state’s top Google searches for “should I” questions (e.g., Should I move? Should I break up with my boyfriend?).

According to the report, Nevadans’ most searched question is, ‘Should I fast?’ Californians are wondering if they should shave their heads or not, while more than one person in Ohio is asking Google if they should quit their job.

