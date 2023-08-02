(WKBN) – A new Frontier policy could cause a time crunch for some passengers.

Beginning Aug. 16, the airline’s ticket counters will close to passengers for check-in and bag drop 60 minutes before flight departures. Previously, that time was 45 minutes.

That means if you plan to check your bags at the counter, you will have to do it 15 minutes sooner.

“We continue to be committed to getting you and your bags to your destination without interruption,” the company wrote about the new policy on its X (formerly Twitter) feed.

The reaction from passengers was mixed, with some saying they believe the move is designed to get more passengers to use the app.

“I think you guys are trying to make people use the app to check in which is fine. But what about people who get free check[ed] bags like military?” asked one user. “They have to go to the agents counter[,] so will you make it easier for them to check in with their bags on your app?”

Another user said: “This is obviously a money making scheme so more people have to buy replacement flights when they miss the check in window. If 45 mins isn’t enough, maybe they should increase their staffing levels.”

A couple of others, meanwhile, said the move wasn’t of any major concern.