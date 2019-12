(CNN) — General Mills and Hershey’s have teamed up to bring you an extremely sweet breakfast cereal.

“Hershey’s kisses Cereal” is making special appearances in some limited stores — and starting next January, it should be widely available.

The pieces are shaped like Hershey’s Kisses and reportedly turns milk chocolate-y almost immediately.

So enjoy it as a treat… But remember — health experts say less than 10% of daily calories should come from added sugars.