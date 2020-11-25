New legislation to expand Medicare access to chiropractic care

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — New legislation aims to expand Medicare access to chiropractic care.

The Chiropractic Medicare Coverage Modernization Act is currently under review in Congress.

The legislation would allow those covered under Medicare to access chiropractic approaches to pain management. These practices could include joint mobilization, physiological therapies and soft tissue management techniques.

Currently, Medicare does not cover chiropractic practices. The Act would amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to expand Medicare beneficiaries’ access to these services for issues such as pain management.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced her cosponsorship of the legislation on November 24, 2020.

“Chiropractic care has become an important pain management strategy throughout the North Country and the United States,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “This legislation supports the initiative to stem the epidemic of prescription opioid overuse and abuse by encouraging pain management methods through chiropractic therapies. The North Country is home to a number of local chiropractic practices and also to many constituents who utilize Medicare.”