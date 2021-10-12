New scams center around missing three-year-old boy

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas – The situation involving Christopher Ramirez is also giving rise to some new scams.

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media Monday night that there have been a few attempts to use the family of Christopher Ramirez and his name to try to scam people to donate to a GoFundMe account or similar fundraisers.

The Sheriff’s Office says the family of Christopher Ramirez is not asking for donations of any kind, and wants the public to know. This information has been passed on to the FBI and their public information officer.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to not donate to or fall victim to any scam attempts.

Source: Grimes County Sheriff’s Office