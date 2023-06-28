(KSWB) — Starbucks is kicking off the summer with a tropical twist.

On Tuesday, the coffeehouse company unveiled three new fruity frozen drinks — Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers — to its menu.

“Since Starbucks Refreshers Beverages joined the menu in 2012, our customers and partners (baristas) have creatively customized their beverages, such as adding coconut milk, lemonade or blending with ice,” Matt Thornton, senior beverage developer at Starbucks, said in a statement. “Inspired by these customer and partner creations, we’re excited to bring the new Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverages to the permanent menu this summer.”

Starbucks said the Refreshers are its fastest-growing drink category at its company-operated U.S. stores as of 2021. The new offerings include:

Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade Starbucks Refresher: Pineapple and passionfruit flavors are combined with diced pineapple and lemonade.

Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers® Beverage (Starbucks)

Frozen Strawberry Acai Lemonade Starbucks Refresher: Strawberry and acai flavors are mixed with lemonade, strawberries and ice, making for a drink that resembles an icy strawberry lemonade.

Frozen Strawberry Acai Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers® Beverage (Starbucks)

Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Starbucks Refresher: This beverage contains dragonfruit pieces, lemonade and ice, mixed with flavors of mango.

Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers® Beverage (Starbucks)

All drinks are available in stores in the U.S. and Canada.