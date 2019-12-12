New Zealand Volcano Update

WHAKATANE, NEW ZEALAND (NBC) — Two more people have died following a volcanic eruption Monday on New Zealand’s White Island, police have announced.

The official death toll now stands at eight, according to a New Zealand police release issued Wednesday afternoon.

The newly-reported deaths came after authorities said they had confirmed six people had died and the bodies of eight other people were believed to remain on the island.

That brings the suspected total death count to 16.

Many of those who survived the blast suffered horrific burns. Another 28 people are still hospitalized, including 23 in critical condition.

Matthew Hollander, just 13, and his 16-year-old brother, Berend, are the first Americans confirmed dead after that volcanic eruption in New Zealand. The brothers from the Chicago area died from their injuries in the hospital. Their parents, Martin and Barbara, are still missing and it is unclear if they made it off the island.

Even identifying survivors has been a struggle. Their burns are so extensive that skin needed for grafting has been ordered from the U.S. to treat them.

It’s still too dangerous for rescue teams to reach the island. The island sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and it’s at its most active in years.

Now with a 40-60% chance of another eruption, the pressure inside the volcano is rising and experts say it can erupt again within 24 hours.