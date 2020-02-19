NICU nurse who treated baby also cared for his father 3 decades ago

(CNN Newsource) – It’s a small world after all!

Just ask a New Jersey nurse who reunited with an old patient.

A photo of the nurse, Lissa McGowan with David Caldwell and his newborn son Zayne has been circulating on social media.

McGowan, a nurse at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Saint Peter’s University Hospital has been taking care of Zayne since he was admitted to the NICU.

She also happened to have taken care of Zayne’s father when he was a newborn more than three decades ago.

Caldwell and his fiancee showed McGowan a photo as proof. Then they took a photo of McGowan cradling Zayne, recreating the old image.