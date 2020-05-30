NYC mayor promises accountability after protest chaos

NEW YORK (AP) —

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio promised Saturday that both protesters and police officers will be held accountable for acts of violence at a demonstration in Brooklyn that descended into chaos and left people bloodied and vehicles burned.

The protest, one of many around the country over the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minnesota, started peacefully, but problems flared after several thousand people faced off with a force of officers on the streets around a sports arena.

De Blasio, a Democrat, expressed solidarity with demonstrators upset about police brutality, but said there will be an independent review of what went wrong. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he had asked the state’s attorney general, Letitia James, to lead an inquiry and make a public report.

The mayor said he was upset by videos of the confrontations “where protesters were handled very violently” by police and by reports that at least two elected officials were among the people sprayed with irritating chemicals by officers at the scene.

“That’s unacceptable, and we need to understand exactly why that happened,” the mayor said.

But he also said a small number of protesters had come “with an agenda of violence and incitement, and they meant to harm police officers, and they did harm police officers.”

Many people in the crowd threw bottles at police. A mob set fire to a police van and battered several other police cruisers with clubs.

One demonstrator was charged with attempted murder for allegedly tossing a homemade firebomb at a vehicle occupied by several officers, who escaped without harm.

“They were subjected to horrible, vile things last night,” de Blasio said of the police.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said more than 200 people were arrested and multiple officers were injured, including one who lost a tooth.

Asked to comment on videos that showed officers shoving peaceful protesters to the ground and hitting people with batons, Shea said those acts would be investigated.

But, he said, “It is very hard to practice de-escalation when there is a brick being thrown at your head.”

“It is by the grace of God that we don’t have dead officers today,” he said.

The demonstrations were held in defiance of a ban on gatherings, imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed thousands of New Yorkers including dozens of members of the NYPD.

More protests were planned Saturday afternoon. De Blasio and Shea said police were working to develop a strategy for keeping them peaceful.

Floyd died Monday after the officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

Cuomo, speaking in the Bronx, noted that Floyd’s death was just the latest in a long list of similar deaths, and he said he shared in the outrage over “this fundamental injustice.”

“But violence is not the answer. It never is the answer,” he said. “The violence obscures the righteousness of the message and the mission.”

De Blasio suggested that some of the anger in New York was also related to a recent confrontation in Central Park, where a white woman called police to falsely report that she was being threatened by a black bird watcher, who had asked that she leash her dog.