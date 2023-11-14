ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a car just outside Highmark Stadium Monday night, the Orchard Park Police Department said.

Police said the collision happened on Southwestern Boulevard outside the stadium at around 8:30 p.m., just minutes after the Bills game kicked off. The person struck was transported to a hospital.

Orchard Park police told News 4 the Erie County Sheriff’s Office traffic unit assisted at the scene.

The Orchard Park Police Department said on Facebook that a gray Toyota Camry left the scene with a damaged windshield. Police are looking for the car, which has Indiana license plates.

Route 20 was closed from Abbott Road to California Road due to the incident, but was reopened as of 10:54 p.m.

Orchard Park Police said the eastbound lanes of Milestrip Road between Abbott and California is closed for another separate injury accident. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.