DENVER (KDVR) — Black smoke could be seen at Empower Field while a fire burned seats in the Mile High Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Denver Fire quickly put the blaze out and continues to contain and clean up the area.

“A small fire that occurred in a construction zone near the East Club Lounge at Empower Field at Mile High has been contained by @Denver_Fire. That area of the stadium was quickly evacuated as a precaution and there were no injuries sustained,” Denver Fire tweeted.

Photos and video captured show the extent of the damage and location in the stadium:

Firefighters at the scene of a fire at Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos, on March 24, 2022. (KDVR)

Firefighters at the scene of a fire at Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos, on March 24, 2022. (KDVR)

Firefighters at the scene of a fire at Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos, on March 24, 2022. (KDVR)

Smoke is seen from a fire at Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos, on March 24, 2022. (KDVR)

Smoke is seen from a fire at Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos, on March 24, 2022. (KDVR)

Smoke is seen from a fire at Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos, on March 24, 2022. (KDVR)

Smoke is seen from a fire at Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos, on March 24, 2022. (KDVR)

Damage is seen from a fire at Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos, on March 24, 2022. (KDVR)

Smoke is seen from a fire at Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos, on March 24, 2022. (CDOT)

Denver Fire put out a fire in Empower Field at Mile High Stadium (Photo credit: Denver Fire Department)

Denver Fire put out a fire in Empower Field at Mile High Stadium (Photo credit: Denver Fire Department)

Denver Fire put out a fire in Empower Field at Mile High Stadium (Photo credit: Denver Fire Department)

Denver Fire put out a fire in Empower Field at Mile High Stadium (Photo credit: Denver Fire Department)

A cropped photo of the fire at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium (Credit: Denver Fire Department

Seats at Empower Field on fire (Photo credit: Denver Fire Department)

Seats at Empower Field on fire (Photo credit: Denver Fire Department)

Seats at Empower Field on fire (Photo credit: Denver Fire Department)

A fire at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on March 24, 2022. (Credit: CDOT)

A fire at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on March 24, 2022. (Credit: KDVR)

Fire at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium (Photo credit: David Morales)

Fire at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium (Photo credit: David Morales)

Fire at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium (Photo credit: David Morales)

Fire at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium (Photo credit: David Morales)

Fire at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium (Photo credit: David Morales)

The seats are made of a petroleum compound that causes high heat, according to Nexstar’s KDVR, but what impact that had on the spread of the fire is also under investigation.

Investigators are also looking to see if there is any significant damage that could impact the structural safety of the stadium.

Approximately 1,000 square feet was burned in the fire and the sprinkler system was working but no one was hurt, Denver Fire Captain Greg Pixley said.