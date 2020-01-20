Pit bull rescued from dogfighting ring becomes K9 officer

MILLVILLE, N.J. (KLAS/CBS) — A rescue dog is making history in New Jersey.

Hansel, the pit bull, was rescued from a dogfighting ring when he was just seven weeks old. Now he is the first pit bull in the Garden State, maybe in all of the U.S., to become a K9 arson detective.

Courtesy: KYW

Hansel is finishing 15 weeks of training, but in just about a week, he will start working with the Millville Fire Department. He will perform critical tasks in the aftermath of fires.

Hansel’s first day on the job was Jan. 19.