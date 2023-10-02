ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police announced that the search for 9-year-old Charlotte Sena remains ongoing. Sena, who is missing out of Saratoga County, was last seen at approximately 6:15 p.m. on September 30.

According to law enforcement officials, the investigation remains classified as a missing child. Police say they are pursuing all avenues to locate Sena, and have requested the assistance of multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies.

There are currently 400 search and rescue personnel actively searching a 46 linear mile area originating from Moreau Lake State Park. The state park is closed indefinitely and police have requested that the public avoid the area at this time.

An AMBER alert was activated at 9:35 a.m. on October 1. Governor Kathy Hochul offered remarks on the search in a press conference on Sunday, saying “We’ll keep the members of the public updated. I promised her parents we’ll find their daughter. She’s all of our daughters. Their family needs love. They need prayers. And if you know anything, if you’ve seen anything, you hear anything, please contact 911 to tell us what you know and what you may contribute to the search for this little girl.”

Anyone who visited Moreau Lake State Park on September 30, or anyone who may have information that could help the search should call (518)457-6811 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.