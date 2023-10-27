BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sewer Authority workers who were shot while driving on I-190 Thursday have been identified.

New York State Police said Keyshawn N. Gault, 23, was killed in the shooting. The other victims who were taken to ECMC were driver Myron L. Walker, 30, and passenger Lamar T. Whitfield Jr., 23. All three were from Buffalo.

Around 11:11 a.m. Thursday, the three were traveling southbound on the I-190, just south of the Peace Bridge, when their city pickup truck was shot at “multiple times,” State Police said.

There was no update on Walker’s or Whitfield’s conditions as of Friday morning.

According to authorities, the city vehicle was shot at by a person in a late model, dark colored Jeep Grand Cherokee that was also traveling southbound. Police had not identified a suspect as of Thursday evening, but said there was no threat to public safety. Their investigation remains ongoing.

“We have several leads but, currently, we do not have a motive of the shooting,” New York State Police Major Eugene Staniszewski said Thursday. “This is believed to be an isolated incident and we have no information that there is a threat ongoing to the community.”

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting, or who may have dash cam footage, is asked to call state police at 585-344-6200.