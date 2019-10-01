Breaking News
President Trump signs autism cares bill

(CNN) — The “Autism Cares Act” was signed into law Monday by President Trump.

It provides $1.8 billion dollars in funding for autism programs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health and Health Resources and Services Administration.

The bill was sponsored by Representative Chris Smith and Representative Mike Doyle.

The CDC says about 1 in 59 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder and it’s about 4 times more common among boys than girls.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges.

