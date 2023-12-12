TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida-based grocer Publix will soon be welcoming customers in a new state.

The company announced that it will be opening its first store in Kentucky on Wednesday, Jan. 10, in Louisville.

Publix said the new 55,701-square-foot store will have a drive-thru Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent 3,200-square-foot Publix Liquors offering beer, wine and spirits. Kentucky will have the first Publix Liquors location outside the state of Florida.

“When our founder, George Jenkins, opened the first Publix store, he wanted to create a better grocery store — one that kept associates and customers top of mind,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said in a previous news release. “More than 90 years later, we’ve kept true to our values, including supporting the communities in which we live and work. We look forward to sharing the Publix difference with Kentuckians.”

Publix plans to build at least four more stores in Kentucky: two in Lexington and another in Louisville.

The chain already has more than 1,300 stores across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Its new locations in Lexington will be among the farthest north — a location in Stafford, Virginia, currently holds that title.