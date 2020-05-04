Coverage of Alaska policing, Kashmir crackdown win Pulitzers

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard as Kashmiri Muslims offer Friday prayers on a street outside a local mosque during curfew like restrictions in Srinagar, India, Aug. 16, 2019. The image was part of a series of photographs by Associated Press photographers which won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica won the Pulitzer Prize in public service on Monday for illuminating the sparse policing of many Alaska villages.

In an announcement postponed several weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic, The New York Times won the investigative reporting prize for an expose of predatory lending in the New York City taxi industry and took the international reporting award for work on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government.

The Washington Post’s work on the environmental effects of extreme temperatures was recognized for explanatory reporting.

A first-ever award for audio reporting went to “This American Life,” the Los Angeles Times and Vice News for “The Out Crowd,” an examination of the Trump administration’s “remain in Mexico” immigration policy.

The staff of The Courier-Journal of Louisville, Kentucky, took the breaking news reporting award for unpacking racial disparities and other issues in a spate of governor’s pardons. Two different projects — ProPublica’s look at U.S. Navy accidents and The Seattle Times’ examination on design flaws in the troubled Boeing 737 MAX jet — won the national reporting award.

The Associated Press won the feature photography prize for images made during India’s clampdown on Kashmir, where a sweeping curfew and shutdowns of phone and internet service added to the challenges of telling showing the world what was happening in the region of 7 million people.

Reuters won the breaking news photography award for its coverage of protests that shook Hong Kong.

The initial Pulitzer ceremony, which had been scheduled for April 20, was pushed to give Pulitzer Board members who were busy covering the pandemic more time to evaluate the finalists.

The awards luncheon that is traditionally held at Columbia University in May will be postponed, as well. Details of a fall celebration will be announced at a later date, the Pulitzer Board said.

The Pulitzer Prizes in journalism were first awarded in 1917 and are considered the field’s most prestigious honor in the U.S.