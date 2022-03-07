Push to suspend gas tax for New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Lawmakers are calling to temporarily suspend the gas tax in New York State in an effort to save New Yorkers money as gas prices continue to climb.



“These are costs that are just astronomical and we are asking people to basically buckle up? No. We need to give them some relief, ” explained Senator Peter Oberacker. “We need to give them some hope, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Republican Senator Peter Oberacker represents Central New York. He is now sponsoring The New York Gas Tax Relief Act, that if passed, would suspend New York’s gas tax until September.

Capitol Correspondent, Jamie DeLine was told New York’s tax on gasoline is about 48 cents per gallon, and diesel fuel is nearly 47 cents per gallon.

“50 cents a gallon could save up to $1,200 a year for a family living in a city like Schenectady,” explained Democractic Assemblyman, Angelo Santabarbara.

Santabarbara is also calling for similar legislation, but the one he is proposing would suspend the gas tax for a full year.

“What does this mean to the trucking industry? They have reached out to me, ” said Santabarbara. “50 cents a gallon could save them more than $50,000 a year, just on average. That savings would be passed down directly to the consumers.”

Senator Oberacker said if a suspension were to happen, once it resumes, he would like to see 100 percent of the gas tax to go to New York State’s Dedicated Highway Bridge and Trust Fund instead of just 17 cents per dollar as it currently stands.

When asked about suspending gas tax today in Rochester, Governor Hochul said, “It’s not settled yet. It’s absolutely under review.”