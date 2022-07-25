(WJW) — With one of the largest ever Mega Millions jackpots still up for grabs, the founder of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers says he’s buying lottery tickets for all company employees.

That’s about 50,000 people getting a ticket – with tickets costing $2, that’s about $100,000 worth of Mega Millions tickets.

Todd Graves owner of Raising Cane’s restaurant talks with people during the opening of his latest restaurant in the New Orleans suburb of Kenner, La., Tuesday, June 5, 2007. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

If any of the tickets end up being the winning number combination, Todd Graves plans to divide the big pot among the entire crew.

“As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn’t miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our Crew who always stand together,” Graves said in a statement. “None of what we do at Cane’s would be possible without our Crew, which is why we are always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun, and if we’re lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning.”

Graves shared a video of the tickets being purchased, saying “Buying 50,000 lottery tickets is harder than you think!”

The next Mega Millions drawing comes Tuesday at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the grand prize is minuscule, at one in 302.5 million. You have better odds of a smaller payoff, such as winning $1 million for matching five regular numbers but missing the Mega Ball. But even that is one in 12.6 million.

No one has matched all six numbers since April. That’s 28 consecutive drawings without someone hitting the jackpot.

With so many people playing now that the potential top prize is so large, it becomes increasingly likely that someone or multiple players will finally end that streak. Still, past prizes have grown larger, as the biggest payday was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.