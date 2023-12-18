CHICAGO (WGN) — A Chicago auction house just sold a rare piece of art for over $100,000 after a woman bought it at a thrift store in Virginia.

“A solid piece of glass, that I could tell,” said Jessica Vincent of the Italian vase she bought. “It was iridized, it was beautiful.”

Vincent spotted this colorful vase while browsing the Goodwill store in Hanover County, Virginia. Vincent said she’s an avid thrifter who visits different stores wherever she travels.

She said she knew this vase was special the moment she laid eyes on it.

“I took it to the register, and the lady looked at it. And she said, ‘$3.99.’ And I said, ‘Yes, thank you,'” Vincent explained. “I took it home and immediately started to research what I could about the mark.”

The piece bears a unique marking on the bottom, a stamp reading “Venini Murano Italia.”

Vincent contacted Richard Wright who runs an auction house on Chicago’s West Side.

“She reached out, sent an email to my auction house,” Wright said. “As soon as I saw this rare piece of glass, I immediately called her on her cellphone, and she told me the back story, and I just couldn’t believe it.”

Wright said Italian glass from mid-century was the best glass that was made in the world, and it turns out the vase was made by world renowned glass blower Carlo Scarpa sometime around 1947.

“In mid Century, it really is the island of Murano. It’s well documented, and I’ve handled it for 30 plus years,” Wright said. “So, I did know what I was looking at.”

It was in great condition, according to Wright, and sold at his auction house for over $100,000 — $107,100 to be exact.

“If it had had a tiny chip, a small chip, it would have been worth under $10,000,” Wright said. “Condition is everything for these Italian glass collectors.”

Vincent said it’s something she’ll never forget, and Wright said the vase was one of the rarest pieces his auction house has offered in a decade.

“I’ve always read the stories and heard the stories. I’m an avid antiques roadshow [goer],” Vincent said. “For a thrifter or antiquer, it’s like winning the lottery.”