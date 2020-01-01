Live Now
Red Lobster unveils Bloody Mary topped with lobster, shrimp and biscuit

(CNN) — If you overdid things a bit on New Year’s Eve, you can always start 2020 with a little hair of the dog, garnished with a delicacy.

Red Lobster is rolling out a limited edition version of its Bloody Mary that comes with a lobster claw.

The morning-after brunch staple also comes topped with a jumbo shrimp and a cheddar biscuit.

Red Lobsters around the country will have the lobster claw Bloody Mary in time for National Bloody Mary Day on January 1… A day that not-so-ironically comes right after New Year’s Eve.

The limited-edition drink will be available the entire month of January.

