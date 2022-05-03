WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — GOP Lawmakers are reacting to the leaked Supreme Court draft regarding Roe vs. Wade, poised to overturn abortion rights.

On May 3, the day after the draft was leaked, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA, and House Republicans Steve Scalise, R-LA and Elise Stefanik, R-NY, released a joint statement.

The lawmakers claimed that this leak was an “attempt to severely damage the Supreme Court.” Their full statement can be read below.