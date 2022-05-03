WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — GOP Lawmakers are reacting to the leaked Supreme Court draft regarding Roe vs. Wade, poised to overturn abortion rights.
On May 3, the day after the draft was leaked, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA, and House Republicans Steve Scalise, R-LA and Elise Stefanik, R-NY, released a joint statement.
The lawmakers claimed that this leak was an “attempt to severely damage the Supreme Court.” Their full statement can be read below.
Yesterday’s unprecedented leak is an attempt to severely damage the Supreme Court. This clearly coordinated campaign to intimidate and obstruct the Justices of the United States Supreme Court, and its independence in our political system, from upholding the Constitution must be immediately investigated by the court.
House Republicans are committed to upholding the sanctity of life, and we will continue to fight to be a voice for the truly voiceless. There is nothing more special, extraordinary, and worth fighting for than the miracle of life.
We pray for the resolve of our Justices and for a decision that protects our most basic and precious right, the right to life.”House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA.), House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY)