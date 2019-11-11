Restaurants and retailers offer discounts for veterans on Veterans Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Trisha Preston was transporting a patient in a mental health crisis in the back of her ambulance when suddenly the woman undid her seatbelt, jumped off the gurney and began attacking the veteran paramedic, punching her and pulling her hair. By the time Preston's partner wrestled the woman to the floor, Preston had a concussion and bite marks on her arms.

"It took me a good couple of months to get it out of my head. I was constantly thinking about it," Preston said. "We're all on high alert these days."