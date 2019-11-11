Restaurants and retailers offer discounts for veterans on Veterans Day

Many retailers are offering discounts for veterans on Veterans Day. Below is a list of those offering discounts. Please note, not all in Southern Tier…restaurants may be participating in these events.
Applebee’s
- Offering free meal to active military and veterans on November 11th with proof of service. Dine-in only and choice from select menu.
Red Robin
- Active duty members and veterans get a free tavern double burger with bottomless steak fries on Veteran’s Day. The offer is valid on dine-in only orders and does not count toward the restaurant’s loyalty program.
Cracker Barrel
- Both veterans and active duty military members can get a free slice of double chocolate fudge coca-cola cake or pumpkin pie latte on November 11.
Denny’s
- On November 11th from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m., veterans and active duty service members will receive a free build your own grand slam breakfast. Valid for dine-in only. Must show valid military ID or DD 214 to be eligible.
Dunkin’ Donuts
- Free donut of your choice on November 11 for veterans and active duty military. The deal is good in-store only and is not available for orders placed on the Dunkin’ mobile app.
Golden Corral
- Hosting a Military Appreciation Night on November 11 between 5pm and 9pm. The event offers a free dinner to active duty and reserve military members, as well as veterans and retirees. The offer is good for dine-in only.
Texas Roadhouse
- Offering free lunch to veterans and active duty military members on November 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Red Lobster
- Free appetizer or dessert from a limited menu for active duty military members and veterans. Guests must show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem the offer.
Chili’s Bar and Grill
- Chili’s is offering a free meal to veterans and active service members on November 11. The offer is only available for dine-in and participants must show proof of service.
TCBY
- The first six ounces of your order at TCBY on Veterans Day will be free for active duty and military veterans. Must show proof of service to receive the deal and the offer is good at participating locations only.
Friendly’s
- Active duty personnel and veterans can enjoy a free breakfast, lunch or dinner on November 11. Valid military ID or honorable discharge card required for the offer.
Outback Steakhouse
- Outback is offering a 20% discount on November 8-11 for servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters, first responders, military personnel and their immediate family members.
Amazon Prime
- Amazon is offering $40 off one year of Amazon Prime memberships to all veterans and active duty military personnel from November 6-11. This offer is available to both new and current Prime members.
The Home Depot
- Offering a 10% discount to all active duty personnel, as well as veterans, on select national holidays, including Veterans Day. The discount is available storewide and is only applied up to purchases of $500. Valid proof of service includes a VA medical center veteran ID card, common access card, valid military ID and DD214.
Walgreens
- From November 8-11, all veterans, active service members and their families will receive 20% off eligible regular priced items with a Balance Rewards card.
Target
- From November 3-11th, verified military members will receive a 10% off storewide coupon via email.
BJ’s Wholesale
- All military personnel will receive 25% off a BJ’s Wholesale membership plus a $10 coupon when they sign up in store or online.
Starbucks
- All veterans and active duty military personnel will receive a free cup of brewed coffee at participating Starbucks stores.
Cumberland Farms
- Offering a free hot or iced coffee to active duty and military veterans on November 11. The deal is good for any size coffee and includes flavor shots, creamers and sweeteners at any cost. Participants must show proof of service.
Sport Clips
- Veterans will receive free haircuts on November 11 at participating Sport Clips locations.